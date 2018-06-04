Hear a new track by Kim Gordon’s Body/Head

The duo's second album The Switch will follow on July 13

Body/Head – the duo comprising Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth, Free Kitten) and experimental guitarist Bill Nace – have announced that their second album The Switch will be released by Matador on July 13.

Hear a track from it, “You Don’t Need”, below:

Body/Head tour America this summer, dates below:

21/6 – Cincinnati, OH – No Response Festival

13/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge

14/7 – San Francisco, CA – The Lab

19/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere *

20/7 – Kingston, NY – BSP *

21/7 – New Haven, CT – Statehouse *

22/7 – Greenfield, MA – Root Cellar *

24/7 – Boston, MA – Great Scott *

26/7 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA *

15/9 – Austin, TX – Beerland

* denotes w/ Gunn-Truscinski Duo

