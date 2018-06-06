Hear a new song by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Plus autumn tour dates announced

One of Uncut’s favourite new bands, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever release their debut album Hope Downs next week (June 15).

Hear another song from it below, entitled “The Hammer”:

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

The band have also announced a European tour for the autumn, full dates here:

Oct 19th | Academy 2, Manchester, UK

Oct 21st | Stylus, Leeds, UK

Oct 23rd | Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

Oct 24th | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK

Oct 25th | O2 Academy, Oxford, UK

Oct 27th | BIME, Bilbao, ES

Oct 29th | Koko, London, UK

Oct 31st | Stereolux, Nantes, FR

Nov 2nd | Trix, Antwerp, NL

Nov 3rd | Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

Nov 4th | Doornroosje, Nijmegen, NL

Nov 7th | John Dee, Oslo, NO

Nov 8th | Nalen, Stockholm, SW

Nov 9th | Mejeriet, Lund, SW

Nov 12th | Molotow, Hamburg, DE

Nov 13th | MTC, Cologne, DE

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 8). You can read a lot more about Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever in the next issue of Uncut, on sale June 14.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Public Image Ltd on the cover in the UK and Johnny Cash overseas. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Ray Davies, Father John Misty, Pink Floyd, Mazzy Star, Sleaford Mods, Neko Case and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Father John Misty, Neko Case, Natalie Prass, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Jon Hassell.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.