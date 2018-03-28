Hear the new song by John Parish and PJ Harvey

It's from Parish's forthcoming album Bird Dog Dante

John Parish will release a new album called Bird Dog Dante on June 15.

The first single from it is “Sorry For Your Loss”, featuring PJ Harvey. Hear it below:

On April 12, Parish will curate a concert of Nick Drake’s music at St George’s in Bristol, to commemorate what would have been Drake’s 70th birthday. You can buy tickets for that here.

