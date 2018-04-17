Hear a new solo track by My Morning Jacket’s Jim James

The album Uniform Distortion follows on June 29

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James will release his new solo album Uniform Distortion on June 29.

Watch a video for the track “Just A Fool” below.

“The name of my new record is Uniform Distortion because I feel like there is this blanket distortion on society/media and the way we gather our ‘news’ and important information,” explains James in the accompanying press material. “More and more of us are feeling lost and looking for new ways out of this distortion and back to the truth… and finding hope in places like the desert… finding hope in the land and in the water and in old books offering new ideas and most importantly in each other and love.”

You can pre-order the album here, including an exclusive limited edition clear/pink vinyl version.

