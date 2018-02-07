Hear the new single from Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

"Middle America" is the group's first release since 2014

Erstwhile Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus has released a new single with his band The Jicks. Hear “Middle America” below:

No parent album has been confirmed but a press statement reveals that “fans can likely expect a further taste of new music, on top of the band’s beloved catalogue”.

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks will tour North America US this summer, full dates below:

1st June – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

2nd June – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo

3rd June – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

5th June – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

6th June – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

7th June – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

8th June – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

9th June – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

11th June – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

12th June – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

14th June – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

16th June – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

17th June – Washington, DC – Black Cat

19th June – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

20th June – Athens, GA – The Georgia Theatre

21st June – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

22nd June – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

23rd June – Cincinnati, OH – The Woodward Theater

17th July – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

18th July – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

22nd July – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

25th July – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

26th July – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

27th July – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

28th July – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

29th July – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

31st July – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

1st August – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

3rd August – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

4th August – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5th August – Portland, OR – Star Theater

A further announcement regarding UK and European dates is likely to follow in due course.

