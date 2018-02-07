Hear the new single from Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

"Middle America" is the group's first release since 2014
Erstwhile Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus has released a new single with his band The Jicks. Hear “Middle America” below:
No parent album has been confirmed but a press statement reveals that “fans can likely expect a further taste of new music, on top of the band’s beloved catalogue”.
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks will tour North America US this summer, full dates below:
1st June – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
2nd June – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo
3rd June – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
5th June – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
6th June – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater
7th June – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
8th June – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
9th June – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
11th June – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
12th June – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
14th June – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
16th June – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
17th June – Washington, DC – Black Cat
19th June – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
20th June – Athens, GA – The Georgia Theatre
21st June – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
22nd June – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
23rd June – Cincinnati, OH – The Woodward Theater
17th July – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
18th July – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
22nd July – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom
25th July – Austin, TX – The Mohawk
26th July – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
27th July – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
28th July – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
29th July – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
31st July – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
1st August – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
3rd August – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
4th August – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
5th August – Portland, OR – Star Theater
A further announcement regarding UK and European dates is likely to follow in due course.
