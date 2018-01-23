Hear the new single by Julian Casablancas & The Voidz

Leave It In My Dreams is taken from a new album out soon

The Strokes‘ frontman Julian Casablancas has released a new single with his other band, The Voidz. Hear “Leave It In My Dreams” below:

Now simply called The Voidz (as opposed to Julian Casablancas & The Voidz), the band are readying the follow-up to their 2014 album Tyranny. Watch a droll, B-movie-style trailer for the album below:

