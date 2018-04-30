Hear a new Mogwai track, “Donuts”

It's from the soundtrack to sci-fi/crime film Kin, due out August 31

Mogwai have posted the first track from their soundtrack to forthcoming sci-fi/crime film Kin. Hear “Donuts” below:

Mogwai have previously composed soundtracks for documentaries including Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait and Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise, as well as TV drama Les Revenants, but Kin is their first feature film soundtrack.

Directed by Jonathan and Josh Baker, Kin stars Jack Reynor, Zoë Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid and James Franco. It hits cinemas on August 31. Watch the first trailer below:

