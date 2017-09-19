Hear Morrissey’s new single, “Spent The Day In Bed”

It's from his new album, Low In High School

Morrissey has released a new single, “Spent The Day In Bed“.

The track is taken from his new album, Low In High School; his first new studio album in three years.

The album is released on November 17 on Etienne Records/BMG.

The album will be released digitally and in physical formats: CD, coloured vinyl and limited edition cassette.

Tracklisting for Low In High School is:

My Love I’d Do Anything For You

I Wish You Lonely

Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage

Home Is A Question Mark

Spent The Day In Bed

I Bury The Living

In Your Lap

The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel

All The Young People Must Fall In Love

When You Open Your Legs

Who Will Protect Us From The Police?

Israel

