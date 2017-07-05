Hear Mike Love’s new version of The Beach Boys “Do It Again”

It features Mark McGrath and 'honorary Beach Boy', John Stamos

Mike Love has rerecorded The Beach Boys‘ “Do It Again“.

This new version features actor John Stamos and Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath. Love shared the track ahead of the Beach Boys’ Fourth of July concert outside the Capitol in Washington D.C.

You can hear the new version below.

“‘Do It Again’ has been a staple of our live shows since 1969 – it evokes memories of past summers while looking forward to new beginnings. I think we capture that feeling in this recording with the multi-talented Mark McGrath, and our honorary Beach Boy, John Stamos,” said Love.

Meanwhile, The Beach Boys recently released 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow, a new compilation of material from the Wild Honey and Smiley Smile sessions.

