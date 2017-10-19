Hear King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s new song, “Crumbling Castle”

They feature in the new Uncut!

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have released a new song, “Crumbling Castle”.

You can hear the track below.

So far this year, the band have released three albums: Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder Of The Universe and Sketches Of Brunswick East.

In an exclusive interview in the new issue of Uncut, we travel to Nashville to discover just how these seven young Australians are becoming garage-rock’s biggest new cult.

