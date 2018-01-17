Hear Jimi Hendrix cover Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy”

He recorded the track with Band Of Gypsys in April 1969

March 9 sees the release of Jimi Hendrix‘s Both Sides Of The Sky, the final volume in a trilogy of albums “intended to present the best and most significant unissued studio recordings remaining in Jimi Hendrix’s archive”.

Among the ten previously unreleased tracks is a version of Muddy Waters‘ blues standard Mannish Boy, recorded by Band Of Gypsys (Billy Cox and Buddy Miles) at the Record Plant in New York on April 22, 1969. Hear it below:



