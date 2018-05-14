Hear Gruff Rhys’ new song, “Limited Edition Heart”

The Super Furries man will tour Europe in November

Gruff Rhys has released another track from his upcoming album Babelsberg, due out on June 8. Hear “Limited Edition Heart” below:

Of the song, Rhys says: “I wrote ‘Limited Edition Heart’ whilst walking along a polluted yet beautiful river. It has beautiful orchestral arrangements thanks to Stephen McNeff and the BBC NOW orchestra.”

The Super Furry Animals frontman has also announced a European band tour for November and December. This is in addition to his previously announced orchestral and in-store shows. The full list of tourdates is as follows:

Jun 8th – Bristol, Rough Trade (in store gig, entry with purchase of LP)

Jun 10th – Cardiff, Millennium Centre (w/BBC National Orchestra Of Wales)

Jun 13th – London, Rough Trade East (in store gig, entry with purchase of LP)

Aug 30th – Salisbury, End Of The Road Festival

Sept 12th – London, Barbican (with the London Contemporary Orchestra)

Sept 15th – Manchester, RNCM Concert Hall (with the RNCM Orchestra)

Sept 16th – Manchester, RNCM Concert Hall (with the RNCM Orchestra)

Nov 8th – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Nov 9th – Brighton, The Old Market

Nov 10th – Folkestone, The Quarterhouse

Nov 11th – Oxford, O2 Academy

Nov 12th – Bristol, SWX

Nov 13th – Birmingham, Glee Club

Nov 15th – Glasgow, SWG3

Nov 16th – Leeds, Church Leeds

Nov 17th – Liverpool, Arts Club

Nov 19th – Paris, France, Le Badaboum

Nov 20th – Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Tap Tab

Nov 21st – Munich, Germany, Ampere

Nov 22nd – Berlin, Germany, Privatclub

Nov 23rd – Hamburg, Germany, Turmzimmer

Nov 24th – Copenhagen, Denmark, Alice

Nov 26th – Brussels, Belgium, Botanique/Rotonde

Nov 27th – Cologne, Germany, Studio 672

Nov 28th – Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso Noord

Dec 1st – Cork, Ireland, Live At St.Lukes

Dec 2nd – Galway, Ireland, Roisin Dublin

Dec 3rd – Dublin, Ireland, Button Factory

