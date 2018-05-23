Hear George Clinton and Parliament’s first album in 28 years

The Prime Minister Of Funk is about to embark on his last ever tour

Legendary funk band Parliament, led by George Clinton, have just released their first album in 28 years. Hear the 23-track Medicaid Fraud Dogg below:

Clinton recently announced his retirement from touring, so his upcoming shows with Parliament/Funkadelic will be his last ever. Check the UK dates below:

Fri 6 July – Nottingham Rock City

Sat 7 July – Manchester Academy

Sun 8 July – London Roundhouse

