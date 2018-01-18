Hear four songs from Yo La Tengo’s new album, There’s A Riot Going On

The album is due in March

Yo La Tengo have shared four tracks from their new album, There’s A Riot Going On.

The album will be released on March 16 on Matador Records and can be pre-ordered here.

The four songs are “You Are Here”, “Shades Of Blue”, “She May, She Might” and “Out Of The Pool”.

The tracklisting for the album is:

You Are Here

Shades Of Blue

She May, She Might

For You Too

Ashes

Polynesia #1

Dream Dream Away

Shortwave

Above The Sound

Let’s Do It Wrong

What Chance Have I Got

Esportes Casual

Forever

Out Of The Pool

Here You Are

