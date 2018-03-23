Hear the first single from Ray LaMontagne’s new album

His seventh LP Part Of The Light is out on May 18

Ray LaMontagne will release a new album called Part Of The Light on May 18.

You can hear the first single, “Such A Simple Thing”, below:

The full tracklist for Part Of The Light is as follows:

To the Sea

Paper Man

Part of the Light

It’s Always Been You

Let’s Make It Last

As Black As Blood Is Blue

Such A Simple Thing

No Answer Arrives

Goodbye Blue Sky

Ray LaMontagne tours the UK and Ireland in May. For full dates and ticket info visit his official site.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover.

