Hear Father John Misty’s new song, “Mr Tillman”

He's also made a short and silly lo-fi video

Father John Misty has released a new song called “Mr Tillman”.

You can hear the self-referential number, featuring a namecheck for Jason Isbell, below. Look out for the video (of sorts) that pops up halfway through.

There is no news yet on a new Father John Misty album, although last year he told the audience at an Australian show that it was being mixed and would be ready in 2018.

