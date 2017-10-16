Hear Father John Misty’s country version of his song, “Pure Comedy”

It's just "Pure Country"

Father John Misty has shared a country version of his song, “Pure Comedy” titled “Pure Country“.

“Pure Comedy” is the title track of his third studio album released earlier this year.

Josh Tillman recently performed a special show at Jack White‘s Third Man Records; the performance was recorded for an upcoming live album. Tillman has reportedly also finished his next studio album.

The November 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring The Beatles on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Beck, Michael Head, The Jacksons, Neil Finn and we celebrate the legacy of Woody Guthrie and remember Walter Becker. We review David Bowie, The Smiths, Margo Price, Robert Plant and Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Gregg Allman, Margo Price, The Weather Station and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.