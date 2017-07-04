Hear Elvis Costello’s new single, “American Tune”

It's a cover of a Paul Simon song

Elvis Costello has released a new single under his pseudonym, The Imposter.

“American Tune” is a cover of the Paul Simon song; while according to Costello’s website, the second track, “Lucky Dog“, is a reworking of “a now forgotten Vietnam-era single on the 4-Tet label out of Fort Lauderdale, FL by Sgt. Larry Singer in tribute to the heroic exploits of his dog, ‘Lucky’, who had once featured on the cover of Life magazine.”

You can hear both songs below, which are released through Costello’s own Lupe-O-Tone ‎label.

The songs have been produced by Steven Mandel, the co-producer of Costello and The Roots’ album, Wise Up Ghost.

The music is to buy available digitally.

