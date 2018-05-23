Hear Echo & The Bunnymen’s new version of “Seven Seas”

The band have also announced new autumn tour dates

Echo & The Bunnymen have released a new version of majestic 1984 single “Seven Seas”.

It’s taken from their upcoming album The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon – now due out on October 5 – which features a mix of new songs and “Bunnymen classics transformed”.

Hear the reworked “Seven Seas” below:

Echo & The Bunnymen’s current tour kicks off tonight (May 23) in Edinburgh but they’ve just added a raft of new UK dates for October. Consult their full itinerary below:

May

23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

25 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

26 – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

28 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

30 – GATESHEAD Sage One

June

1 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

22 – BRISTOL St Phillips Gate

October

12 – DUBLIN Olympia

14 – WARRINGTON Parr Hall

15 – CARDIFF St Davids Hall

16 – READING Hexagon

18 – LONDON Palladium

20 – NORTHAMPTON Derngate

21 – WARWICK Arts Centre

22 – YORK Barbican

Tickets for the October dates go on sale at 10am next Friday (June 1).

