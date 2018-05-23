Hear Echo & The Bunnymen’s new version of “Seven Seas”

The band have also announced new autumn tour dates
Echo & The Bunnymen have released a new version of majestic 1984 single “Seven Seas”.
It’s taken from their upcoming album The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon – now due out on October 5 – which features a mix of new songs and “Bunnymen classics transformed”.
Hear the reworked “Seven Seas” below:
Echo & The Bunnymen’s current tour kicks off tonight (May 23) in Edinburgh but they’ve just added a raft of new UK dates for October. Consult their full itinerary below:
May
23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall
25 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall
26 – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall
28 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall
30 – GATESHEAD Sage One
June
1 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall
22 – BRISTOL St Phillips Gate
October
12 – DUBLIN Olympia
14 – WARRINGTON Parr Hall
15 – CARDIFF St Davids Hall
16 – READING Hexagon
18 – LONDON Palladium
20 – NORTHAMPTON Derngate
21 – WARWICK Arts Centre
22 – YORK Barbican
Tickets for the October dates go on sale at 10am next Friday (June 1).
