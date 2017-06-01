Hear David Bowie play “Rebel Rebel” from Los Angeles 1974

It's taken from the Cracked Actor live album

David Bowie‘s Cracked Actor – Live In Los Angeles album is released on June 16.

This set captures Bowie’s Philly Dogs Tour show at the Universal Amphitheatre on September 5, 1974, some of which was immortalized in the BBC documentary Cracked Actor.

We’re delighted to be able to host the version of “Rebel Rebel” from the album – you can hear it below.

The album was mixed by Tony Visconti at Human Studios, NYC in October/November 2016. The eagle-eyed among you might spot that Cracked Actor – Live In Los Angeles was previously available as a limited vinyl edition for Record Store Day. This edition comes as both limited edition 2CD digipak and digital download.

The CD comes with a twelve page booklet featuring notes from the original LA Amphitheatre show programme and a October 1974 piece about the LA Philly Dogs shows from Rolling Stone. Neither of these was featured in the vinyl package.

The tracklisting for Cracked Actor – Live In Los Angeles is:

Introduction

1984

Rebel Rebel

Moonage Daydream

Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing

Changes

Suffragette City

Aladdin Sane

All The Young Dudes

Cracked Actor

Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me

Knock On Wood

It’s Gonna Be Me

Space Oddity

Diamond Dogs

Big Brother

Time

The Jean Genie

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)

