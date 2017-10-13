Hear Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s album, Lotta Sea Lice

The album goes on sale today

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile are streaming their collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice.

You can hear the album in full below on Spotify.

It is released today on Matador.

The tracklisting is:

“Over Everything”

“Let It Go”

“Fear Is Like a Forest”

“Outta the Woodwork”

“Continental Breakfast”

“On Script”

“Blue Cheese”

“Peepin’ Tom”

“Untogether”

