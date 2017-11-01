Hear Bruce Springsteen’s new song, “Freedom Cadence”

It appears in the film, Thank You For Your Service

Bruce Springsteen has released a new song “Freedom Cadence”.

The track appears in the film, Thank You For Your Service, which follows a group of Iraq War veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

You can hear the song below.

According to U.S.A. Today, Springsteen plays harmonium and banjo on the track, while his co-producer, Ron Aniello, programmed drum loops and keyboards. He recorded “Freedom Cadence” at his Stone Hill Studio in New Jersey.

