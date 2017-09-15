Hear Björk’s new song, “The Gate”

A new album is due in November

Björk has released a new single, “The Gate“.

The track is taken from her forthcoming ninth studio album. “The Gate” is available digitally via One Little Indian now, and on limited edition 12″ vinyl on September 22.

You can hear the song below:

The music video for the song is showing exclusively at London Fashion Week this weekend. “The Gate” screens at The Store Studios, Surrey Street, London, WC2R 3DA from 10am – 6pm; admission is free.

