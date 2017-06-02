Hear Arcade Fire’s new song, “Everything Now”

It's the title track of the band's fifth album

Arcade Fire have shared the title track of their new album, Everything Now.

You can hear the track below.

Everything Now is releases on July 28 and has been produced by Arcade Fire, Thomas Bangalter and Steve Mackey, with co-production by Markus Dravs.

The album was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

While the tracklisting is currently under wraps, we do know the various formats the album will be released on.

There’s CD, cassette, and heavyweight black vinyl — which will feature 20 different artwork variants, each bearing the album title in one of 20 different languages. There will also be a limited exclusive ‘Night’ packaging of both CD and coloured vinyl LP formats.

