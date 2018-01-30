Hawkwind extend orchestral tour, In Search Of Utopia – Infinity And Beyond

The band have already sold out the London Palladium

Hawkwind have extended their upcoming tour, In Search Of Utopia – Infinity And Beyond.

The band have added a second date at London Palladium and will now play Leeds, Salford, Gateshead, Bath and Birmingham.

The score for the show is produced by Mike Batt.

Hwkwind will play:

Thu 18th Oct – Leeds, Town Hall

Fri 19th Oct – Salford, Lowry

Sat 20th Oct – Gateshead, Sage

Sun 4th Nov – London, Palladium (sold out)

Mon 5th Nov – London, Palladium

Sat 24th Nov – Bath, Forum

Sun 25th Nov – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tickets for these new live shows are available via pre-sale on Thursday, February 1 at 9am, and on general sale to the public from Friday, February 2.

