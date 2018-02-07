Harold Budd announces first London show in 17 years

Ambient pioneer to play the Union Chapel in April

Harold Budd has announced that he will play a rare London show at Islington’s Union Chapel on April 28. It will be his first live appearance in the capital for 17 years.

Budd will perform a selection of old and new material, including his distinctive ‘soft-pedal’ piano and electronic pieces.

He’ll be joined by Ireland’s Vespertine Quintet and his statement teases the possibility of further special guests: “I hope to see some of my old friends again – whomever might drift by”. Budd‘s regular collaborators include Brian Eno, John Foxx and Robin Guthrie of Cocteau Twins.

Tickets for the evening are priced £25 and available here.

