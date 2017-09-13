Grandaddy announce Under The Western Freeway vinyl reissue

And share an unreleased demo, "Hawaiian Island Wranglers"

Grandaddy have announced details of the 20th Anniversary edition of their debut album, Under The Western Freeway.

Released on October 21 by Friendship Fever, the deluxe vinyl reissue comes with a separate LP featuring eight previously-unreleased tracks and demos.

The package also features a booklet of photos, flyers, and liner notes from Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys.

Meanwhile, the first 250 orders will receive an exclusive bonus cassette titled Practice 97 – which features eight unreleased recordings from a 1997 Grandaddy band practice).

Here’s “Hawaiian Island Wranglers“, one of the reissue’s previously-unreleased tracks:

Under The Western Freeway (20th Anniversary Edition) track list:

LP 1: Under The Western Freeway

Nonphenomenal Lineage

A.M. 180

Collective Dreamwish of Upperclass Elegance

Summer Here Kids

Laughing Stock

Under the Western Freeway

Everything Beautiful Is Far Away

Poisoned at Hartsy Thai Food

Go Progress Chrome

Why Took Your Advice

Lawn & So On

LP 2: Unreleased 1997 demos

Hawaiian Island Wranglers

For the Dishwasher (Slow Demo)

Dying Brains (Early Demo)

Summer Here Kids (Early Demo)

Le symphonique d’HeeHaw

Street Bunny (Fluffy Distortion Demo)

Bjork ELO Xanadu and The Birth of Chartsengrafs

Laughing Stock (Revelation Demo)



Grandaddy: Practice ’97

I’m Not Alright

Summer Here Kids

Taster

I’m In Love WIth No One

Everything Beautiful is Far Away

Street Bunny

Lawn & So On

Levitz

