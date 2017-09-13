Grandaddy announce Under The Western Freeway vinyl reissue

And share an unreleased demo, "Hawaiian Island Wranglers"
Grandaddy have announced details of the 20th Anniversary edition of their debut album, Under The Western Freeway.
Released on October 21 by Friendship Fever, the deluxe vinyl reissue comes with a separate LP featuring eight previously-unreleased tracks and demos.
The package also features a booklet of photos, flyers, and liner notes from Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys.
Meanwhile, the first 250 orders will receive an exclusive bonus cassette titled Practice 97 – which features eight unreleased recordings from a 1997 Grandaddy band practice).
Here’s “Hawaiian Island Wranglers“, one of the reissue’s previously-unreleased tracks:
Under The Western Freeway (20th Anniversary Edition) track list:
LP 1: Under The Western Freeway
Nonphenomenal Lineage
A.M. 180
Collective Dreamwish of Upperclass Elegance
Summer Here Kids
Laughing Stock
Under the Western Freeway
Everything Beautiful Is Far Away
Poisoned at Hartsy Thai Food
Go Progress Chrome
Why Took Your Advice
Lawn & So On
LP 2: Unreleased 1997 demos
Hawaiian Island Wranglers
For the Dishwasher (Slow Demo)
Dying Brains (Early Demo)
Summer Here Kids (Early Demo)
Le symphonique d’HeeHaw
Street Bunny (Fluffy Distortion Demo)
Bjork ELO Xanadu and The Birth of Chartsengrafs
Laughing Stock (Revelation Demo)
Grandaddy: Practice ’97
I’m Not Alright
Summer Here Kids
Taster
I’m In Love WIth No One
Everything Beautiful is Far Away
Street Bunny
Lawn & So On
Levitz
