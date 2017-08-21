Ginger Baker announces rare live show

He'll play at Boisdale on September 11

Ginger Baker has announced details of a live show.

He’ll perform at Boisedale, Canary Wharf, on September 11, accompanied by his band, Jazz Confusion.

The band include Ghanian conga maestro Abass Doddo, bassist Alec Dankworth and sax player “Pee Wee” Ellis.

The event also includes a Q&A with Baker.

To book tickets, please visit: https://www.boisdale.co.uk/

Baker recently celebrated his 78th birthday, on August 19.

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.