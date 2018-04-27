The George Harrison Estate announces new label, HariSongs

Albums by Ravi Shankar and Ali Akbar Khan reissued today

The George Harrison Estate has announced a new label, HariSongs, created in partnership with Craft Recordings to release the Harrison family archive of Indian classical and world music.

Its first releases – out today – are Ravi Shankar’s Chants Of India (a 1997 album produced by George Harrison) and In Concert 1972 by Shankar and Ali Akbar Khan. The latter album was recorded live at New York City’s Philharmonic Hall on October 8, 1972, and was edited and mixed by George Harrison with Zaki Hussain and Phil McDonald.

Both reissues are digital only, available now.

