George Clinton’s Parliament release first new single in 38 years

New album Medicaid Fraud Dog on its way soon

George Clinton has revived his Parliament moniker for the first time since 1980. You can hear the single I’m Gon Make U Sick O’Me, featuring Scarface, below:

It’s taken from an upcoming new Parliament album Medicaid Fraud Dog, which features regular P-Funk horn players Fred Wesley, Pee Wee Ellis, Greg Thomas and Benny Cowan. According to previous reports, the album may be released on Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder label.

Parliament/Funkadelic will tour North America from January 31. See the full set of tour dates here.

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.