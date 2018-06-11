Fleetwood Mac pay tribute to former bandmate Danny Kirwan

The guitarist, who played with the Mac from 1968-72, has died aged 68

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has died aged 68.

He joined the band in 1968 and stayed with them until 1972, playing on five albums – Then Play On, Blues Jam At Chess​, Kiln House, Future Games​ and Bare Trees​ – as well as the No. 1 hit “Albatross”.

Kirwan was fired from Fleetwood Mac during their 1972 US tour due to issues brought on by alcoholism. He released four solo albums in the 1970s but continued to struggle with addiction and mental health issues. After dropping out of the music industry, he endured a period of homelessness in London.

In a statement on the band’s Facebook page, Mick Fleetwood wrote: “Danny was a huge force in our early years. His love for the blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years.

“Danny’s true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over fifty years. Thank you, Danny Kirwan. You will forever be missed!”