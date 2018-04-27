Fleetwood Mac announce North American tour

They also reveal the reasons for Lindsey Buckingham's departure

Fleetwood Mac have discussed the reasons for Lindsey Buckingham’s departure ahead of their just-announced US tour.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Stevie Nicks said: “We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019]. That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don’t want to stop playing music. We don’t have anything else to do. This is what we do.”

Mick Fleetwood added: “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned. Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward.”

Fleetwood Mac have replaced Buckingham with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn for their upcoming North American tour, dates of which are as follows:

October 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

October 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

October 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

October 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

October 30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

November 7 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

November 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

November 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

December 3 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

December 6 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

December 8 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

December 11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

December 13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

February 5, 2019 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 9 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

February 13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

February 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

February 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

February 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

February 22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

February 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

February 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

March 5 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 9 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

March 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 15 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

March 20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

