Fleet Foxes to release The Electric Lady Session EP

The EP is due on Record Store Day's Black Friday

Fleet Foxes are releasing a new EP, The Electric Lady Session.

It will be released as a 10″ for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday on November 24.

The EP features four songs selected from a WFUV session recorded at the Electric Lady Studio in New York on June 13, 2017 – a few days before the band’s new album, Crack-Up, was released.

Side A of the vinyl includes “Cassius, -” and “- Naiads, Cassadies” while Side B includes “Mearcstapa” and “On Another Ocean (January / June).”

