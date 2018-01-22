Five John Fogerty solo albums primed for reissue

Blue Moon Swamp and Centerfield among those to be re-released this spring

This year marks the 20th anniversary of John Fogerty‘s Grammy award for his album Blue Moon Swamp. To celebrate, it’s getting a deluxe reissue along with four of the Credence Clearwater Revival frontman’s other solo albums.

1997’s Blue Moon Swamp will be reissued on April 27 along with Premonition (1998) and Centerfield (1985), with Eye Of The Zombie (1986) and Deja Vu (All Over Again) (2004) following on May 25.

All albums will be released in 180g vinyl, CD and digital editions. You can pre-order Blue Moon Swamp here.

Fogerty is currently putting the finishing touches to a new album slated for release later this year.

