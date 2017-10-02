A final 4,500 tickets released for Pink Floyd’s exhibition, Their Mortal Remains

The event's opening hours have been extended for its final weeks

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains will extend opening hours as well as stay open for a period of 42 hours before it closes on October 15.

Today [October 2] a final 4,500 tickets will become available.

The Victoria & Albert Museum‘s most visited UK music exhibition, Their Mortal Remains will open for the entire weekend of October 6 – October 8, welcoming visitors for 42 hours.

The Exhibition will also be opening its doors on selected days from 9:00am and will be open until 10:00pm where possible. Full available hours can be viewed by clicking here.

