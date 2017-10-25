Fats Domino dies aged 89

He died peacefully surrounded by family

Fats Domino has died aged 89.

According to reports from New Orleans, his death was confirmed by his daughter, who told TV station WWL-TV he died peacefully surrounded by family at his home.

Antoine ‘Fats’ Domino was born in New Orleans in February 1928.

In 1949, he teamed up with trumpet player and band leader Dave Bartholomew, who produced and co-wrote Domino’s first record “The Fat Man” that year.

Domino’s career went on to span five decades. Among his most famous works are “Blueberry Hill“, “Ain’t That A Shame” and “I’m Walking To New Orleans“.

