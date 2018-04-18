Father John Misty announces new album

Hear two more tracks from God's Favorite Customer

Father John Misty has officially announced that his new album will be released on June 1.

God’s Favorite Customer features contributions from The Haxan Cloak, Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood, Mark Ronson, David Vandervelde and Jonathan Wilson.

Hear the tracks “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All” and “Just Dumb Enough To Try” – in addition to the previously release “Mr Tillman” – below:

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with the Rolling Stones on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Françoise Hardy, Eric Burdon, James Taylor, Public Enemy, Eleanor Friedberger and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Courtney Barnett, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Ryley Walker, Beach House, Wand, Simone Felice, Dylan Carson and The Sea And Cake.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.