The Fall announce career-spanning singles box set

It's out just in time for Christmas!

The Fall have announced details a new career-spanning singles box set.

The Fall – Singles 1978-2016 is due on November 24 via Cherry Red Records.

It’s available as both a 3CD set and a 7CD book set.

The 3xCD features the A-sides, beginning with 1978’s “Bingo-Master” and running through the title track from their 2016 EP Wise Ol’ Man.

The 7xCD edition comes with a new book, all the A-sides as well as the corresponding B-sides.

All the tracks have been remastered by longtime Fall engineer Andy Pearce.

