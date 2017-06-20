Fairport Convention: former members to help celebrate band’s 50th anniversary

An on-stage reunion of the current line-up and virtually all the ex-members still living is booked for Fairport's Cropredy Convention

Fairport Convention continue their 50th anniversary celebrations with an on-stage reunion of the current line-up and virtually all the ex-members still living.

The event will take place at Cropredy Convention, the band’s annual three-day festival, in August.

The band’s extended evening performance on Saturday, August 12 will close the festival and feature a host of musical guests.

The band’s co-founder, Richard Thompson, will play a full set in his own right on Friday evening and will also join Fairport as a guest during their set.

Saturday will start with three performances from ‘early years’ members – Ashley Hutchings, Judy Dyble and Iain Matthews.

Former drummer Dave Mattacks will play during Richard Thompson’s set on Friday as well as guesting with Fairport on Saturday. Maartin Allcock, a member of Fairport from 1985 until 1996, will also join Fairport on keyboards and guitar for several numbers.

Other former members who may put in an appearance include Tom Farnell, Bob Brady and Roger Burridge.

Bass player Dave Pegg says: “Our Saturday night set this year will undoubtedly present the most Fairport members ever performing in the same show.”

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.