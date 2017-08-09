Exclusive! Watch the video for Gregg Allman’s “My Only True Friend”

The song is taken from his final studio album, Southern Blood

Ahead of the release of Gregg Allman‘s final studio album, Southern Blood, we’re delighted to bring you an exclusive lyric video for “My Only True Friend”.

The video features some never before released photos of Allman and his home in Savannah, where the album cover was shot.

Southern Blood is released on September 8 by Rounder. Produced by Don Was, the albums features one original alongside songs by Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, Jerry Garcia and Willie Dixon.

“For the first time in about 30 years, I brought my road band into the studio, and man, that made it one of the best recording experiences of my career,” Allman told Uncut last year. “It took me about eight years to bring these cats together, and I couldn’t be happier. Don Was understands how important communication is, and that made it easy. He never tried to complicate things, and that’s what made him the perfect guy to produce the album.”

The album can be pre-ordered from a number of sites:

Gregg Allman Store

Amazon CD

Amazon Deluxe CD/DVD

Amazon LP

