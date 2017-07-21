Exclusive! Watch the trailer for Carole King’s Tapestry: Live In Hyde Park film

The concert film is due for release in September

Carole King is to release a recording of her Tapestry: Live In Hyde Park show on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray and digitally.

The show, which took place on July 3, 2016 – includes the first-ever live performance of Tapestry in its entirety along with favourite tracks from the Carole King Songbook.

Here’s an exclusive look at the trailer:

It’s due through Legacy Recordings and Rockingale Records on September 15.

The tracklisting for Carole King – Tapestry: Live in Hyde Park is:

CD

I Feel The Earth Move

So Far Away

It’s Too Late

Home Again

Beautiful

Way Over Yonder

You’ve Got A Friend

Where You Lead

Will You Love Me Tomorrow?

Smackwater Jack

Tapestry

(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

Goffin/King Medley:

Take Good Care Of My Baby/It Might As Well Rain Until September/Go Away Little Girl/I’m Into Something Good/One Fine Day

Hey Girl

Chains

Jazzman

Up On The Roof

Locomotion

I Feel the Earth Move (Reprise)

You’ve Got A Friend (reprise)

DVD

Opening/Testimonials (Instrumental Music Bed: It’s Too Late, Will You Love Me Tomorrow?, So Far Away, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman)

I Feel The Earth Move

So Far Away

It’s Too Late

Home Again

Beautiful

Way Over Yonder

You’ve Got a Friend

Where You Lead (with Louise Goffin)

Will You Love Me Tomorrow? (with Louise Goffin)

Smackwater Jack

Tapestry

(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

Take Good Care Of My Baby

It Might As Well Rain Until September

Go Away Little Girl

I’m Into Something Good

One Fine Day

Hey Girl

Chains

Jazzman

Up On The Roof

Locomotion

I Feel The Earth Move (with cast of Carole King the Musical)

You’ve Got A Friend (reprise)

