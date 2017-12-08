Exclusive! Watch the new video for Gregg Allman’s “Song For Adam”

The song was written by Jackson Browne

To celebrate what would have been Gregg Allman‘s 70th birthday today, we’re delighted to bring you the new music video for “Song For Adam” from Allman’s posthumous album, Southern Blood.

The song was written and features background vocals by Allman’s longtime friend, Jackson Browne.

The video itself was directed by Erica Alexandria Silverman and stars Zach Chance (Jamestown Revival), Yates Robertson, Zoe Graham, and Johnny McPhail. It was filmed entirely in Texas.

