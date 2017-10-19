Exclusive! Hear a previously unreleased live version of the Eagles’ “Hotel California”

It's from the Los Angles Forum in 1976

The Eagles album Hotel California turns 40 this year.

To celebrate this auspicious event, Rhino are releasing a 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on November 24.

Among the goodies is a full concert recorded at the Los Angles Forum in October 1976 – shortly before the album was released.

We’re delighted to premiere one of these tracks: a previously unreleased live version of “Hotel California” itself.

Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the 40th anniversary set also features rare and unseen photos from the era, a replica tour book and an 11 x 22 poster.

You can pre-order it by clicking here.

The track listing is:

Disc One: Original Album

“Hotel California”

“New Kid In Town”

“Life In The Fast Lane”

“Wasted Time”

“Wasted Time (Reprise)”

“Victim Of Love”

“Pretty Maids All In A Row”

“Try And Love Again”

“The Last Resort”

Disc Two: Live at The Los Angeles Forum (October 1976)

“Take It Easy”

“Take It To The Limit”

“New Kid In Town”

“James Dean”

“Good Day In Hell”

“Witchy Woman”

“Funk #49”

“One Of These Nights”

“Hotel California”

“Already Gone”

The December 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Robert Plant on the cover. Plant and his band have also compiled our free CD, which includes tracks by Bert Jansch, Daniel Lanois, Patty Griffin, Thee Oh Sees and more. Elsewhere in the issue, we remember Tom Petty and there are new interviews with REM, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Bootsy Collins, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Ronnie Spector. We review Morrissey, Sharon Jones, Mavis Staples, Hüsker Dü, Tim Buckley and Talk Talk and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.