Eric Clapton to play London’s Hyde Park

Sunday July 8, 2018 is the date for your diaries

Eric Clapton will play Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday July 8.

Support comes from Steve Winwood, Santana and Gary Clark Jr.

Clapton and Winwood have their own history at the Park: Blind Faith‘s first show took place there in 1969.

Tickets for the show range from £65.00 for general admission to £249.95 for a Diamond Circle view. You can buy them here from 9AM on Friday December 1.

Amazon customers are also able to take advantage of a pre-sale from Wednesday 29 November at 9AM, which can be accessed here.

“I have happy memories of performing in Hyde Park in the past,” Clapton said of the gig.

“I’m really looking forward to playing there again – the whole atmosphere is very special.”

Clapton’s show sees him take his place as the fourth headliner at next year’s series of British Summertime gigs, joining an already announced line up that also includes Roger Waters.

