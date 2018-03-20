Ennio Morricone announces last ever UK concert

It's at London's O2 Arena on November 26

Italian soundtrack maestro Ennio Morricone has announced that his last ever UK concert will take place at London’s O2 Arena on November 26.

He’ll conduct the Czech National Symphony Orchestra and the Crouch End Festival Chorus as they perform highlights from his catalogue of more than 500 film scores, which includes Once Upon A Time In The West, The Untouchables and The Good, The Bad And The Ugly.

Now 89, Morricone has said that he will retire at the end of this year.

Pre-sale tickets will be available here from Thursday (March 22) with general sale tickets following on Friday (March 23).

