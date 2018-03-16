Elvis Costello announces summer tour of UK and Ireland

A new album will follow later this year

Elvis Costello has announced a ten-date tour of the UK and Ireland this summer.

He’s joined by his band The Imposters (drummer Pete Thomas, keyboardist Steve Nieve and bassist Davey Faragher) along with backing vocalists Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee.

Tour dates are as follows:

June

Fri 15th NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 16th WOODSTOCK, Blenheim Palace

Sun 17th CARDIFF, Millennium Centre (Festival of Voice 2018)

Sat 23rd DUBLIN, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Sun 24th EDINBURGH, Playhouse

Mon 25th NEWCASTLE, City Hall

Wed 27th SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 28th PLYMOUTH, Pavilions

Sat 30th SUSSEX, Love Supreme Festival

July

Fri 6th MANCHESTER, Castlefield Bowl (Sounds of the City 2018)

Tickets are on sale now, via Costello’s official site. The accompanying press release confirms that he is currently working on a new album due for release later this year.

