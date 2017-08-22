Eleanor Rigby’s grave deeds to be auctioned with The Beatles song score

There's her Bible, too...

The original score for The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby“, handwritten by producer George Martin, is expected to reach £20,000 at auction.

The score sheet is also signed by Paul McCartney and includes producer notes that the track should have four violins, two violas and two cellos.

They will go under the hammer next month, alongside the deeds for the grave of the woman who may have been the inspiration for the song itself.

Eleanor Rigby was buried in St Peter’s churchyard in Woolton, Liverpool, reports The Guardian.

A certificate of purchase and a receipt for the grave space will be sold in a lot with a miniature bible, dated 1899 and with the name Eleanor Rigby written inside. They are expected to sell for between £2,000 and £4,000.

Paul Fairweather, from Omega Auctions, which is selling both lots, said: “Each item is fantastic, unique and of significant historical importance in itself so to have both to come up for auction at the same time is an incredible coincidence and it will be exciting to see how they perform. I expect there to be fierce bidding from across the globe.”

The two lots will be among items on sale at the Beatles Memorabilia Auction to be held in Warrington on September 11.

