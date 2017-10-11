The Eagles announce 40th anniversary deluxe edition of Hotel California

Set contains a remastered album plus previously unreleased live recordings

The Eagles are releasing a 40th anniversary deluxe edition of Hotel California.

As well as a remastered version of the album, the set comes with a live show from The Los Angeles Forum in 1976.

Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos from the era, a replica tour book and an 11 x 22 poster.

The track Listing is:

Disc One: Original Album

“Hotel California”

“New Kid In Town”

“Life In The Fast Lane”

“Wasted Time”

“Wasted Time (Reprise)”

“Victim Of Love”

“Pretty Maids All In A Row”

“Try And Love Again”

“The Last Resort”

Disc Two: Live at The Los Angeles Forum (October 1976)

“Take It Easy”

“Take It To The Limit”

“New Kid In Town”

“James Dean”

“Good Day In Hell”

“Witchy Woman”

“Funk #49”

“One Of These Nights”

“Hotel California”

“Already Gone”

Blu-ray Audio

Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound

Advanced Resolution Multi-Channel Surround Sound (96 KHz/24-Bit)

Advanced Resolution Stereo (192 KHz/24-Bit)

