The Dream Syndicate announce How Did I Find Myself Here? – their first album since 1988

It's due in September on ANTI- Records

The Dream Syndicate are to release a new studio album, How Did I Find Myself Here?

You can hear the title track below:

This is the band’s first album since 1988’s Ghost Stories; it’s due on September 8 for ANTI- Records.

Full track listing will be released shortly.

The Dream Syndicate’s current line-up is Steve Wynn (guitar, vocals), Dennis Duck (drums), Mark Walton (bass) and Jason Victor (guitar).

The Dream Syndicate will also tour:

October 14, 2017 – Oslo – Rockefeller (NO)

October 15, 2017 – Göteborg – Pustervik (SE)

October 16, 2017 – Stockholm – Kägelbanan (SE)

October 18, 2017 – Copenhagen – VEGA (DK)

October 19, 2017 – Hamburg – Uebel & Gefährlich (DE)

October 20, 2017 – Bonn – Rockpalast Crossroads @ Harmonie (DE)

October 21, 2017 – Berlin – Festsaal Kreuzberg (DE)

October 23, 2017 – Amsterdam – Bitterzoet (NL)

October 24, 2017 – Paris – Centre Barbara Fleury Goutte-d’Or (FGO) (FR)

October 25, 2017 – Turin – Spazio 211 (IT)

October 26, 2017 – Milan – Magnolia Segrate (IT)

October 27, 2017 – Bologna – Locomotiv (IT)

October 30, 2017 – London – The Lexington (UK)

November 1, 2017 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club (UK)

November 3, 2017 – Leuven – Het Depot (BE)

November 4, 2017 – Athens – Fuzz Club (GR)

