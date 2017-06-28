The Doors announce 7″ singles boxset

All of the band’s singles and B-sides available together for the first time

The Doors have announced details of three new collections that spotlight every single and B-side the band released in America, all gathered together for the first time.

The Singles will be available in multiple formats listed below on September 15.

** 2-CD – All 20 U.S. singles with their corresponding B-sides, plus four mono radio versions

** 2-CD/Blu-ray – All the content from 2-CD version plus the 1973 compilation The Best Of The Doors in Quad on Blu-ray for the first time

** 7-Inch Vinyl Box – All 20 U.S. singles with their corresponding B-sides on twenty 7-inch vinyl 45s with original sleeve art and labels, presented in an ornate, lift-top box. Limited to 10,000 copies worldwide (release date September 15)

Audio will also be available on digital download and streaming services.

THE SINGLES

CD Track Listing

Disc One

“Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

“End Of The Night”

“Light My Fire”

“The Crystal Ship”

“People Are Strange”

“Unhappy Girl”

“Love Me Two Times”

“Moonlight Drive”

“The Unknown Soldier”

“We Could Be So Good Together”

“Hello, I Love You” (Mono Radio Version)

“Hello, I Love You”

“Love Street”

“Touch Me” (Mono Radio Version)

“Touch Me”

“Wild Child”

“Wishful Sinful” (Mono Radio Version)

“Wishful Sinful”

“Who Scared You”

“Tell All The People” (Mono Radio Version)

“Tell All The People”

“Easy Ride”

“Runnin’ Blue”

“Do It”

Disc Two

“You Make Me Real”

“Roadhouse Blues”

“Love Her Madly”

“(You Need Meat) Don’t Go No Further”

“Riders On The Storm”

“The Changeling”

“Tightrope Ride”

“Variety Is The Spice Of Life”

“Ships With Sails”

“In The Eye Of The Sun”

“Get Up And Dance”

“Treetrunk”

“The Mosquito”

“It Slipped My Mind”

“The Piano Bird”

“Good Rockin’”

“Roadhouse Blues” (Live)

“Albinoni: Adagio”

“Gloria” (Live)

“Moonlight Drive” (Live)

The Best Of The Doors (1973)

Blu-ray Track Listing

“Who Do You Love”

“Soul Kitchen”

“Hello, I Love You”

“People Are Strange”

“Riders On The Storm”

“Touch Me”

“Love Her Madly”

“Love Me Two Times”

“Take It As It Comes”

“Moonlight Drive”

“Light My Fire”

THE SINGLES

Vinyl Track Listing

1a.

“Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

1b.

“End Of The Night”

2a.

“Light My Fire”

2b.

“The Crystal Ship”

3a.

“People Are Strange”

3b.

“Unhappy Girl”

4a.

“Love Me Two Times”

4b.

“Moonlight Drive”

5a.

“The Unknown Soldier”

5b.

“We Could Be So Good Together”

6a.

“Hello, I Love You”

6b.

“Love Street”

7a.

“Touch Me”

7b.

“Wild Child”

8a.

“Wishful Sinful”

8b.

“Who Scared You”

9a.

“Tell All The People”

9b.

“Easy Ride”

10a.

“Runnin’ Blue”

10b.

“Do It”

11a.

“You Make Me Real”

11b.

“Roadhouse Blues”

12a.

“Love Her Madly”

12b.

“(You Need Meat) Don’t Go No Further”

13a.

“Riders On The Storm”

13b.

“The Changeling”

14a.

“Tightrope Ride”

14b.

“Variety Is The Spice Of Life”

15a.

“Ship With Sails”

15b.

“In The Eye Of The Sun”

16a.

“Get Up And Dance”

16b.

“Treetrunk”

17a.

“The Mosquito”

17b.

“It Slipped My Mind”

18a.

“The Piano Bird”

18b.

“Good Rockin’”

19a.

“Roadhouse Blues” (Live)

19b.

“Albinoni: Adagio”

20a.

“Gloria” (Live)

20b.

“Moonlight Drive” (Live)

